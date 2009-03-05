'Lost': Start talking about 'LaFleur'

type Music Current Status In Season Producers Suave House, Universal

If Jack is the Man of Science, and if John Locke is the Man of Faith, then I nominate Sawyer as Man of Heart. To hell with it: Can we just say he’s just the effin’ man?! Because in tonight’s Lost, he certainly was all that, plus a bag of Dharma chips. SPOILER ALERT!!!

The kind of dude all the boys want to be; the kind of hunk that allthe girls wanna get with — provided they’re cool with his newclean-shaven look. Stepping up as leader, savior, and super-coolboyfriend — and succeeding wildly at all three — Sawyer found himself bornagain in the Dharma Initiative past. He seemed perfectly at home,perfectly at ease, perfectly self-realized within the confines of thetrippy-hippy utopian commune. Making the ex-con the head of Dharmasecurity? Genius. Coupling him with fertility doc-turned-motor pool mechanicJuliet? Totally worked for me. Consider my membership in theSkater/SawKate/Kateyer ‘shipper club resigned. But bliss is fleeting on Lost,and so, after giving us a moment where Sawyer telling Dharma’s troubleduber-nerd Horace Goodspeed that he could barely remember the face ofthe girl that got away, we got the moment the entire episode, if not theentire season, had been setting us up for. As Sawyer locked eyes withKate, newly returned to the Island, I heard Sawyer’s internal monologuesay “Oh, yeah. I, like, totally love you. Er, I mean, loved you. I mean: Crap!”(Meanwhile, back at the Dharma barracks, Juliet’s glass heart braceditself for a long, pinwheeling fall toward the cold, hard floor.) Ifthey gave Emmy nominations for long, meaningful gazes, Josh Hollowayshould start ironing his tuxedo T-shirt and best ripped jeans, becausehe’d be going to the ceremony.

Much more happened last night — including, yes, a peek at thebackside of the Four-Toed Statue. But was it REALLY the Four ToedStatue? And is it really as Egyptian as it looks? I’ll have somethoughts on this and more when my full “LaFleur” recap posts onThursday morning. Until then: TALK!