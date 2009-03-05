'Bones' exclusive: 'Major health crisis' looming for Booth

Is the long-awaited nookie for Booth and Brennan in the season finale of Bones just a lovely parting gift for David Boreanaz’s character? Probably not, but it sounds like the wisecracking detective will stare death in the face later this season.

“He will be going through a major health crisis,” reveals executive producer Stephen Nathan, “which will cause him to hallucinate.”

Yikes. But whatever Booth’s ultimate fate (the fact that he’s the star

of the show probably bodes well for him), at least viewers won’t be

imagining his sweet, sweet lovemaking with his partner. “The last

episode [of the season] Booth and Brennan are in bed together,” Nathan confirms. “And

we can’t have them in bed naked without having sex.”

And the morning after? Will there be catastrophic Moonlighting-esque

awkwardness? Thankfully, no. “That’s all going to be resolved within

that episode,” Nathan promises, “because we also have to resolve the

fact that Brennan wants to have a child.”

So what do you think, folks? Does the words “health” and “crisis” in

the same sentence as the name “Booth” strike terror into your hearts?

Or do you figure this is just another way for Bones to rattle our…

you know? Sound off below. (Additional reporting by Andy Patrick)