'Twilight' director's next project

Catherine Hardwicke may be sticking with Summit Entertainment to helm an adaptation of the novel ''If I Stay''
She’s not directing New Moon, but that doesn’t mean Catherine Hardwicke is done with Summit Entertainment. The studio behind Twilight has its eye on adapting buzzy young-adult novel If I Stay, with Hardwicke at the helm. Summit wouldn’t confirm the plan, but a studio insider said a deal is in negotiations.
The novel, by Sisters in Sanity author Gayle Forman, doesn’t debut until April 2. It centers on a teen girl who watches her injured body get pulled from a car wreck, and must decide whether she wants to keep living. Summit scooped up the rights last month.
