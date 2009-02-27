Blur reunites: The best of the returning '90s rockers?
It was only half of Blur that reunited this week, to be technical, but it was still huge for fans: Guitarist Graham Coxon and singer Damon Albarn played an acoustic version of Blur classic “This Is a Low” at the NME Awards in London, marking the first time those two have shared a stage in nine years. Yes, there’s video. I wouldn’t say the on-stage chemistry between Damon and Graham seemed especially strong, but considering that some people once thought their falling-out had been too acrimonious to ever permit a detente, this Blur fan is officially stoked. (The NME Awards performance isn’t embeddable here, so you’ll have to click through to see it; a nostalgic old clip of the full band playing “This Is a Low” in their prime is below.)
Of course, Blur is just one of many much-missed ’90s rock bands that’s been mending fences lately. There’s the Faith No More reunion we just heard about on Monday, plus Limp Bizkit, Blink-182, No Doubt, and the Jesus Lizard all planning shows and/or new records in the coming months. (No Doubt are even going to play an Adam and the Ants cover on the Gossip Girl season finale in May. Woo!) This seems like a good time to pause for a sec and take stock. Which of those reunited ’90s rock acts are you most excited about? Vote below, then sound off in comments. I’ll just be here, quietly digging up my copy of Parklife.
