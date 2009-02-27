Blur reunites: The best of the returning '90s rockers?

It was only half of Blur that reunited this week, to be technical, but it was still huge for fans: Guitarist Graham Coxon and singer Damon Albarn played an acoustic version of Blur classic “This Is a Low” at the NME Awards in London, marking the first time those two have shared a stage in nine years. Yes, there’s video. I wouldn’t say the on-stage chemistry between Damon and Graham seemed especially strong, but considering that some people once thought their falling-out had been too acrimonious to ever permit a detente, this Blur fan is officially stoked. (The NME Awards performance isn’t embeddable here, so you’ll have to click through to see it; a nostalgic old clip of the full band playing “This Is a Low” in their prime is below.)