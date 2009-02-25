Ratings: Presidential address rules 'American Idol'-less Tuesday

President Barack Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress averaged nearly 34 million viewers across the four broadcast networks that carried it in the 9 p.m. Eastern hour Tuesday night. CBS (10.5 million) and NBC (10.2 million) had the most pairs of eyes. Without American Idol, CBS’ NCIS reclaimed the 8 p.m. crown with 17.9 million viewers, while a one-hour version of NBC’s The Biggest Loser: Couples (9.7 million) grew 9 percent from last week’s usual 120-minute edition. The CW’s Privileged, which was not among the six shows that received early pickups yesterday, aired its season finale to 1.6 million viewers — a 16 percent increase from its last original episode. Was it enough for fans to get a resolution to the cliffhanger this fall?