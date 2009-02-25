Ratings: Presidential address rules 'American Idol'-less Tuesday

By Mandi Bierly
President Barack Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress averaged nearly 34 million viewers across the four broadcast networks that carried it in the 9 p.m. Eastern hour Tuesday night. CBS (10.5 million) and NBC (10.2 million) had the most pairs of eyes. Without American Idol, CBS’ NCIS reclaimed the 8 p.m. crown with 17.9 million viewers, while a one-hour version of NBC’s The Biggest Loser: Couples (9.7 million) grew 9 percent from last week’s usual 120-minute edition. The CW’s Privileged, which was not among the six shows that received early pickups yesterday, aired its season finale to 1.6 million viewers — a 16 percent increase from its last original episode. Was it enough for fans to get a resolution to the cliffhanger this fall?

TimeShowViewers (in millions)

8 p.m.

NCIS (CBS)
The Biggest Loser: Couples (NBC)
Homeland Security USA (ABC)
Bones (Fox)
90210 (The CW)

17.9
9.7
6.2
5.0 (repeat)
1.4

9 p.m.

Presidential Address (CBS)
Presidential Address (NBC)
Presidential Address (ABC)
Presidential Address (Fox)
Privileged (The CW)

10.5
10.2
8.4
4.6
1.6

10 p.m.

Presidential Address, cont. (CBS)
Presidential Address, cont. (ABC)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

8.2
7.9
7.4 (repeat)

10:30 p.m.

What Would You Do? (ABC)
Two and a Half Men (CBS)

5.7
5.7 (repeat)

