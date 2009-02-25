Chris Brown reportedly attends anger management class

Chris Brown attended his first anger management class on Monday in Glendale, Calif., according to the New York Daily News. The newspaper cites a source that said spin doctor Michael Sitrick recommended the class to the R&B singer, who faces criminal charges for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, Rihanna. “Chris doesn’t actually have to go by law,” the source is quoted as saying, “but he believes it will make him look better to the public, and he wants to try to get in a few classes before March 5,” his court date. A source is also quoted as saying Rihanna will be in Los Angeles to testify in court.