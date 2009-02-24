'Melrose Place' update gets CW greenlight, director

The CW has greenlit its planned reincarnation of Melrose Place (as EW’s Michael Ausiello previously reported) and brought on Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth) to direct a pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As it happens, Guggenheim is married to Elisabeth Shue, whose brother Andrew Shue starred on the original Melrose Place in the 1990s. Guggenheim has experience directing TV series like Party of Five, Deadwood, and 24, and he was the man behind the camera for the pilot of The Unit.