'Terminator Salvation': Linda Hamilton says she's in talks for a voiceover

Will the original Sarah Connor be back for this summer’s Terminator Salvation? It’s possible. Linda Hamilton, who had the role in 1984’s The Terminator and 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, tells MTV News that she’s in discussions to add a voiceover to the series’ fourth film. (She sat out of 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.) “I would probably be very happy to loan my voice depending on what thematerial is,” Hamilton says. “Wait and see. They’re already writing it. We’ve beennegotiating it.”