In 1983 — two years before starting work on Watchmen — the British writer Alan Moore got his start in U.S. comics on DC’s flagging Swamp Thing series, which had been revived to ”cash in” on a nonblockbuster film ?adaptation. Moore decimated the supporting cast, reimagined cornball old ?villains as genuine horrors, and revealed that the titular character wasn’t a mutated man after all, but rather a delusional plant. Then, aided by the spooky, surrealistic hatchings of Stephen Bissette and John Totleben, Moore invented the modern, for-grown-ups comic, collected in Saga of the Swamp Thing: Book One: hyperintelligent, emotionally ? potent, and, yes, fun. A