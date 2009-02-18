Sandra Bullock's 'All About Steve' moves to fall

Audiences will have to wait a little longer to see Sandra Bullock’s latest romantic comedy, All About Steve, says Variety. Fox has decided to push the film’s release date back, perhaps to next fall, in order to distance it from other femme-friendly fare (such as the current Confessions of a Shopaholic and He’s Just Not That Into You), and also to move it off the same March 6 weekend as Watchmen, in which Fox now has a stake. A specific release date for All About Steve — costarring Thomas Hayden Church and Bradley Cooper — has yet to be announced.