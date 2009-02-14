'Friday the 13th' wins big on Friday the 13th
The Friday the 13th remake scored big box office on the day from which it got its name, grossing $19.1 million to lead the Presidents Day holiday weekend race by a mile. Assuming early estimates hold, that sum is easily the biggest single-day gross so far in 2009. Second place on Friday went to He’s Just Not That Into You, which earned $5 mil; the romantic holdover should get a sweet bounce on Valentine’s Day. The same goes for Confessions of a Shopaholic, which brought in $4.4 mil on its opening day. Fellow new release The International, however, may never see the boost it needs: The banking thriller banked just $2.6 mil in its initial 24 hours. Friday’s totals are below, and please check back here on Sunday for a full weekend recap in the Box Office Report.
1. Friday the 13th — $19.1 mil
2. He’s Just Not That Into You — $5 mil
3. Taken — $4.7 mil
4. Confessions of a Shopaholic — $4.4 mil
5. Coraline — $3 mil
6. The International — $2.6 mil
7. Paul Blart: Mall Cop — $2.4 mil
8. The Pink Panther 2 — $1.9 mil
9. Push — $1.8 mil
10. Slumdog Millionaire — $1.5 mil
