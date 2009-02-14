'Friday the 13th' wins big on Friday the 13th

The Friday the 13th remake scored big box office on the day from which it got its name, grossing $19.1 million to lead the Presidents Day holiday weekend race by a mile. Assuming early estimates hold, that sum is easily the biggest single-day gross so far in 2009. Second place on Friday went to He’s Just Not That Into You, which earned $5 mil; the romantic holdover should get a sweet bounce on Valentine’s Day. The same goes for Confessions of a Shopaholic, which brought in $4.4 mil on its opening day. Fellow new release The International, however, may never see the boost it needs: The banking thriller banked just $2.6 mil in its initial 24 hours. Friday’s totals are below, and please check back here on Sunday for a full weekend recap in the Box Office Report.