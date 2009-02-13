NAACP Image Awards: 'The Secret Life of Bees' takes top prize

The Secret Life of Bees won the prize for the best film of 2008 at the 40th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. Other big victors included Seven Pounds costars Will Smith and Rosario Dawson for best actor and best actress, Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) for best supporting actress, Columbus Short (Cadillac Records) for best supporting actor, and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees) for best director. Oscar favorite Slumdog Millionaire won best independent film, while The Class won best foreign film.

Television series receiving honors included Grey’s Anatomy, E.R., CSI: New York, Private Practice, Girlfriends, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. In music, Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, and Jennifer Hudson were all winners.