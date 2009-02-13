NAACP Image Awards: 'The Secret Life of Bees' takes top prize

Joshua Rich
February 13, 2009 at 08:48 AM EST

The Secret Life of Bees won the prize for the best film of 2008 at the 40th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. Other big victors included Seven Pounds costars Will Smith and Rosario Dawson for best actor and best actress, Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) for best supporting actress, Columbus Short (Cadillac Records) for best supporting actor, and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees) for best director. Oscar favorite Slumdog Millionaire won best independent film, while The Class won best foreign film.

Television series receiving honors included Grey’s Anatomy, E.R., CSI: New York, Private Practice, Girlfriends, and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. In music, Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, and Jennifer Hudson were all winners.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now