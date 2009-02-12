Music Chart: The Fray win the week

We’re finally starting to see some motion in the Billboard 200 album sales chart after a fairly static month of January. The Fray take the top spot in this week’s chart, selling 179,000 copies of their self-titled album in its first week. That’s not a huge number by any means, but it’s the band’s best sales week to date nonetheless, and it was enough to knock last week’s champ, Bruce Springsteen’s Working on a Dream, down to No. 2 with 102,000 units moved.

Coming in at No. 3 was country star Dierks Bentley’s Feel That Fire, which debuted with 71,000 in sales. The once-invincible Taylor Swift, whose album Fearless recently spent eight weeks at the top of this chart, slid to No. 4 with 64,000, while Beyonce’s I Am…Sasha Fierce rounded out the top five with 51,000.

Other noteworthy chart debuts included Kidz Bop 15 at No. 7 with 38,000 and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ Lonely Road at No. 14 with 26,000.