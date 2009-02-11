Who is the reigning 'Idol' Fashion Victim: Paula, Kara, or Randy?

I had difficulty concentrating during the ”holding room of doom” portion of last night’s American Idol episode. Maybe it was the blinding glare coming off Paula Abdul’s torso-sized metallic necklace, which was so cumbersome the ”Straight Up” singer seemed to be struggling to keep her head up. Or perhaps it was Kara’s lace-and-fringe blouse, which kind of resembled a crow caught in a giant spider web. Then again, it could’ve been The Dawg, who proved there is a look more frightful than the painted-on-tuxedo t-shirt: Behold the appliquéd-necklaces V-neck! Who looked most absurd? Vote in the poll below!



