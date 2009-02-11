Ratings: 'The Mentalist' sets new series high

By Mandi Bierly Updated December 20, 2019 at 04:31 AM EST
It’s nice that Simon Baker is still eligible for a raise. He deserves one. His freshman drama The Mentalist, TV’s No. 1 new show, set another series-best in ratings Tuesday night, with 19.7 million viewers. That’s CBS’ best performance in that Tuesday at 9 p.m. time slot with a regularly scheduled program since 1995. Elsewhere on the dial, things weren’t quite so cheery: Fox’s American Idol was down 6 percent from last Tuesday, while Fringe dipped 23 percent. On ABC, an hour of Charlie Brown-themed Valentine’s Day programming did better than an hour of Scrubs, which continues to dwell below the 5 million viewer mark. (We won’t even bother to discuss True Beauty.) NBC’s The Biggest Loser: Couples lost 11 percent of its crowd from last week. The CW’s 90210 and Privileged fell, too — 5 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

TimeShowViewers (in millions)

8 p.m.

American Idol (Fox)
NCIS (CBS)
The Biggest Loser: Couples (NBC)
Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown (ABC)
90210 (The CW)

24.9
18.0
9.3
5.1
2.4

8:30 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Valentine (ABC)

4.7

9 p.m.

The Mentalist (CBS)
Fringe (Fox)
Scrubs (ABC)
Privileged (The CW)

19.7
9.8
4.6
1.4

9:30 p.m.

Scrubs (ABC)

4.2

10 p.m.

Without a Trace (CBS)
Dateline NBC (NBC)
True Beauty (ABC)

14.3
11.3
3.7

