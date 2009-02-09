'America's Got Talent': Nick Cannon to replace Jerry Springer as host

America’s Got Talent has got a new host: Nick Cannon will take over as emcee from Jerry Springer when the NBC talent competition starts its fourth season this summer, according to an Associated Press report. The star of films like Drumline (2002) and Roll Bounce (2005), Cannon has also released a self-titled album and produced and hosted the popular MTV improv insult show Wild ‘N Out. He is perhaps best known of late for marrying music superstar Mariah Carey last April. America’s Got Talent judges Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, and David Hasselhoff will remain on the series, produced by Simon Cowell.