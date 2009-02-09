Paula Abdul, Miley Cyrus, Jason Mraz, Adele, and more video from the Grammys red carpet

EW’s intrepid Whitney Pastorek, seemingly three months deep into covering Grammy week 2009, has delivered some pretty kicking video from last night’s Grammys red carpet. How often did Miley Cyrus rehearse her duet with apparent BFF Taylor Swift? What happened to (eventual) Best New Artist winner Adele’s thumbnail? How would (eventual) Best New Artist non-winners Lady Antebellum deal if they had won the infamously cursed award? Which former Sexiest Man Alive is starring in Juno director Jason Reitman’s next feature film? Is Jason Mraz intimidated at all by competing with Coldplay? These questions and more are answered in the videos below — first up, American Idol judge Paula Abdul tells us which season 7 contestant was convinced at the last minute not to sing Abdul’s classic “Rush Rush.”