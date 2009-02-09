Chris Brown Wrigley's gum ads suspended

The fallout from Chris Brown’s arrest last night has begun. In a statement to EW.com concerning its ad campaign for Doublemint gum that incorporated Brown’s song “Forever”, the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company said that it is “concerned by the serious allegations made against Chris Brown,” and while they believe Brown deserves “due process,” they are suspending all ads “and any related marketing [featuring Brown]…until the matter is resolved.”