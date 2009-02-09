Chris Brown Wrigley's gum ads suspended
The fallout from Chris Brown’s arrest last night has begun. In a statement to EW.com concerning its ad campaign for Doublemint gum that incorporated Brown’s song “Forever”, the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company said that it is “concerned by the serious allegations made against Chris Brown,” and while they believe Brown deserves “due process,” they are suspending all ads “and any related marketing [featuring Brown]…until the matter is resolved.”
Brown turned himself into police custody last night in connection with an investigation into charges of a felony battery that allegedly took place in a car early Sunday morning. He was released from LAPD custody after posting $50,000 bail on Sunday night and is due in court March 5. It is being reported that the alleged victim’s name is Robyn Fenty, the real name of R&B singer, and Brown’s girlfriend, Rihanna.
