Britney Spears will go on a world tour as previously announced, now that she has worked out a custody agreement with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, allowing her to bring her children, Jayden James and Sean Preston, along with her on the road, TMZ.com reports. The website had previously reported that Spears would cancel the tour if an arrangement could not be reached. The 31-city North American wing of the tour is scheduled to commence on March 3 in New Orleans.