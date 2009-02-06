Shrek the Musical
- type
- Stage
- Current Status
- In Season
- run date
- 12/14/08
- performer
- Sutton Foster, Brian d'Arcy James
- director
- Jason Moore
- author
- David Lindsay-Abaire
We gave it a B+
The happy surprise of this nimble stage adaptation is that it rarely stoops to mere enactment. Shrek the Musical takes off from the first Shrek movie — following the spiky courtship of Shrek (a resplendently green-faced Brian D’Aroy James) and Fiona (the perfectly perky Sutton Foster) — in ways that make the show its own special breed of talking animal. Though Jeanine Tesori’s tunes can be more ho-hum than ”Heigh Ho,” Shrek achieves something rare in a movie retread: The stars and the stagecraft are almost bigger draws than the familiar story. (800-432-7250) B+
