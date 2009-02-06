type Stage Current Status In Season run date 12/14/08 performer Sutton Foster, Brian d'Arcy James director Jason Moore author David Lindsay-Abaire

We gave it a B+

The happy surprise of this nimble stage adaptation is that it rarely stoops to mere enactment. Shrek the Musical takes off from the first Shrek movie — following the spiky courtship of Shrek (a resplendently green-faced Brian D’Aroy James) and Fiona (the perfectly perky Sutton Foster) — in ways that make the show its own special breed of talking animal. Though Jeanine Tesori’s tunes can be more ho-hum than ”Heigh Ho,” Shrek achieves something rare in a movie retread: The stars and the stagecraft are almost bigger draws than the familiar story. (800-432-7250) B+