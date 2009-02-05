Lux Interior, frontman for the Cramps, dies at 60

The Cramps’ frontman Lux Interior died in a California hospital yesterday due to a pre-existing heart condition, the band’s publicist confirmed to Billboard. He was 60. The Cramps and their rockabilly-punk hybrid became an integral part of New York’s 1970s CBGBs punk scene after forming in 1976. The lineup changed throughout the years but always included Interior and his wife Poison Ivy. They released 14 albums, the most recent being 2004’s How to Make a Monster. Their most popular release was 1984’s Bad Music for Bad People, which moved 95,000 copies.