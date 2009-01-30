'Prison Break' scoop: What's T-Bag's endgame?
It’s a question that has to be on the minds of Prison Break producers as they make their way toward the show’s series finale: How do you redeem one of the most despicable, soulless characters in TV history in just a handful of episodes?
It’s easy, says T-Bag’s portrayer, Robert Knepper, in the exclusive video interview below: You don’t.
