'Prison Break' scoop: What's T-Bag's endgame?

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 29, 2020 at 04:33 PM EDT
Advertisement

Prison Break

type
  • TV Show
network
  • Fox

It’s a question that has to be on the minds of Prison Break producers as they make their way toward the show’s series finale: How do you redeem one of the most despicable, soulless characters in TV history in just a handful of episodes?

It’s easy, says T-Bag’s portrayer, Robert Knepper, in the exclusive video interview below: You don’t.


More Prison Break:

Prison Break exclusive: Exec producer talks about the final season

Stephen King: Why I love Prison Break

Breaking: Fox cancels Prison Break

Wentworth Miller: Your Ultimate Male Hottie

Prison Break

type
  • TV Show
rating
status
  • In Season
network
  • Fox

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com