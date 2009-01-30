Patrick Swayze: Still undergoing cancer treatment

Patrick Swayze has not given up hope or stopped treatment in his battle against pancreatic cancer, says one of his representatives. “Patrick is continuing to receive treatment,” the rep declared in a statement issued after tabloid reports claimed that the star of A&E’s The Beast was no longer working to combat his stage 4 condition. Swayze checked into an L.A. hospital earlier this month with pneumonia, but he was released a few days later. The 56-year-old actor is also said to be working on a book with his wife, Lisa.