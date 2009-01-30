Lauren Graham's ABC pilot: It's a 'Go'

ABC gave a thumbs-up Thursday to the single-camera comedy pilot Let it Go that’ll star Lauren Graham as a self-help guru who fails to follow her own advice, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Alex Herschlag (Will & Grace) wrote script and is exec producing the pilot with Mitch Hurwitz and The Tannenbaum Co. Graham will also produce.

Graham talked to our own Michael Ausiello recently about the pilot, which is in contention for fall: “It’s a darker comedy…more like Arrested Development. Men in Trees was a really well written dramedy, but it was soft and sweet — kind of in the tone of Gilmore Girls. This is more comedic…. She’s a self-help guru who is truly a mess and is obsessed with [her ex-boyfriend] who dumped her. It’s really funny because it’s so backwards. I went to Barnard College and I did my feminist studies, but I think what’s funny about this character is she is deeply flawed. I loved Lorelai, but she wasn’t deeply flawed. She was very easy to root for. This is a slightly more twisted central character.”