Jeffrey Dean Morgan to terrorize Hilary Swank in 'The Resident'

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to reunite with his P.S. I Love You costar Hilary Swank for the suspense thriller The Resident. In the film, which starts production in May, Swank plays a single doctor who moves into a loft in Brooklyn and soon suspects that she’s not alone…. Don’t worry, Morgan isn’t a ghost. He’s the deceptively charming landlord that’s obsessed with her.

Finnish music video director Antti J. Jokinen will direct the Hammer Films picture from a script he cowrote with Savior‘s Robert Orr (and had rewritten by Secretary‘s Erin Cressida Wilson). Swank is among the film’s exec producers. Morgan, who (fingers crossed) may have finally made his last appearance as Denny on Grey’s, will hit theaters in March as The Comedian in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen.

addCredit(“Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Hilary Swank: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images”)