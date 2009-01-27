Chris Harrison blogs 'The Bachelor': episode 4

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!–/* Style Definitions */p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal{mso-style-parent:&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;;margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;mso-pagination:widow-orphan;font-size:12.0pt;font-family:&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Times New Roman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;;mso-fareast-font-family:&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Times New Roman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;;}@page Section1{size:8.5in 11.0in;margin:1.0in 1.25in 1.0in 1.25in;mso-header-margin:.5in;mso-footer-margin:.5in;mso-paper-source:0;}div.Section1{page:Section1;}–&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

You have spoken and ABC has listened (Sorry, Probst, I borrowed your line). Thanks to your overwhelming response to this year’s show (and, I think, this blog) the entire season will be 2-hour episodes. Thank you! As has become the norm around here, I’m going to deal with some comments before we dive into this week’s episode. First of all, Heather, thank you for “drinking the Chris Harrison Kool-Aid.” I hope it tastes like a really nice Cabernet. We have a producer and camera crew around the house most of the time. Not 24/7 but pretty close, just in case something “Dramatic” happens. Some of you are trying to find the best place to nominate somebody for the next Bachelor. Go to Bachelor.ABC.com, and I hope to see all of you at the next rose ceremony. By the way someone asked why I say that. It’s because it’s my hope that I will see them again, but I know that some will not be back. The time between rose ceremonies is different from week to week depending on the dates and travel time involved. Sometimes we don’t need a week if the dates are local and easy to set up, but if we’re traveling to hometowns or exotics we obviously need more time. I told you the first rose ceremony goes all night. The ceremonies that follow usually get shorter and shorter, but they still go pretty late into the night or, more correctly, early morning. Again, thank you for all of your comments and keep them coming as I know you will have plenty to say after this week’s shocking episode.

This episode started with something that I always love: making the men or women sing in public. Most of the girls, like the guys last season, just went for it and had fun, but let’s talk about a few of them. Nikki has control issues and it was really hard for her to do this. We made that apparent but still didn’t have time to show you just how freaked out she was by this task. I honestly thought there was no way she’d get up there, and it took everybody in the house to convince her to do so. I was actually proud of her for facing her fear. Stephanie and the opera, what can I say other than, did you really expect anything else from her? This whole thing was perfect for Lauren. She’s a songwriter and whipped out that amazing song in half an hour. But the ironic thing is she hates to sing in front of people, so even though the song came easy, she had a tough time performing. I have to admit though, when I heard her song I thought she was going into “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper.

Molly got the rose for “best performance” and went to Jason’s house for the one-on-one date. A side note about Molly and her love of fast food, which she alluded to in her song. She was so desperate to get McDonald’s, she would beg the producers to bring her some everyday. We did give in and bring her some McD’s. That really was the house Jason stayed in and as I’ve said before, it’s about a half mile up the road from the girls’ house. It’s this really cool house that sits on a bluff and overlooks the valley and the mountains. The grass they were sitting on is actually Astro Turf put in by the owner. I loved this date since it gave us another Bachelor first. The first ever Bachelor walk of shame home in the morning in his clothes. The looks and reactions from the other women were priceless. Melissa summed it up best when she said sadly she “smells like him and is wearing his pants.”

This led to the group date from hell (at least it was for Jason). The date to the set of General Hospital was fun, and the ladies were very excited about it. They didn’t get the script until moments before they walked on set and Jason didn’t even get to see who was doing what. The stage manager on the set at General Hospital was a great guy named Paul Danner. Paul actually works for us as our stage manager. He’s a former Army Ranger, and I hang with him a lot when we’re on the road. This sets up a story I’ll tell all of you in an upcoming episode (that’s what we call a teaser in the biz). So the women were having a good time until everybody started making out with Jason. Then all hell broke loose. Pretty much everybody was crying later that night at the club. We didn’t have time to show you just how upset Naomi was. At one point, she ran to the bathroom and bawled her eyes out; she was a real mess. All the girls were very emotional. I talked to Jason after the date and he was exhausted. He said every time he turned around somebody else was crying and upset. A couple thoughts on specific women on this date: Megan actually played it cool trying to stay above the emotional mess. Lauren was way too forward (more on this later). Ladies, I’m sure all of you know this, but don’t tell a man “you can’t let me go.” One more personal hygiene/dating note, and this goes for guys and girls. Don’t blow your nose, pick it, and then go in for a kiss. And if you do, don’t be so shocked when the other person rejects you.

The two-on-one date with Nikki and Stephanie was the toughest we have ever had. This was just a brutal date for producers and Jason. Both women were well liked, and we knew it was going to be very difficult for Jason to decide which one to send home. This was the first time the women back home didn’t have a good idea of who wouldn’t be returning home. They usually know each other even better than the bachelor does but this time they were truly split down the middle as to what was going to happen. Jason had such a tough time with this decision that we had to stop production for almost an hour while he tried to figure out what he was going to do. In the end, he sent Nikki home and kept Stephanie. Nikki handled it so well, I was very impressed. Did you all notice the grace with which Steph handled the situation? You can tell she’s a very graceful, poised, and classy woman.

The cocktail party was short but was interesting. Lauren finished hanging herself by challenging Jason even more than she already had. I understand her strategy, many men liked to be challenged (I’m one of them). But there’s a difference between challenging someone and just being a little cocky or pushy. Lauren crossed that line, and it really turned Jason off. I still don’t understand how that conversation between them ended up in a kiss. As usual we shot deliberation room with Jason and me. It was good but it also revealed what was to come in the rose ceremony and we wanted to save that surprise for the end. This is when Jason made it clear he didn’t want to give out that final rose just to be giving it out. He’s been through this and giving a rose just to lead a woman on for another week isn’t fair to him, the women getting the rose, or the other women he really does want to spend more time with. In the end Lauren, Shannon, and Megan went home. I know it’s still early in the season, but the award for best exit interview goes to Shannon. “I’m going to get my electric toothbrush and give my puppy French kisses.”

Next week we are off to Jason’s hometown of Seattle. In fact, we spend the next two weeks in Seattle. Trust me when I tell you this is just getting started. One final note on an amazing and historical week: I was among the two million people in the mall in D.C. last Tuesday braving the freezing temperatures to witness history. I don’t care what your political views are or who you voted for, it was one of those times to set it all aside and take in a moment that will be remembered for a lifetime. I’ll see you next week and very soon I will be commenting on how and why I say “This is your final rose tonight.” Until then, go French kiss your pet!