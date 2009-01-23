Mall cops are hot in Hollywood

Hollywood has found its next marketable archetype, a species known as the shopping-center security guard. Kevin James’ Paul Blart: Mall Cop recently bowed to $39.2 million, putting the heat on Seth Rogen’s similar-themed Observe and Report (out April 10), while Fox just picked up a mall-cop comedy pilot. Perhaps in this economy, Hollywood wants to give some mundane occupations a second look. Hey, James Bond may not seem so tough once we learn what court stenographers really do in their off-hours.