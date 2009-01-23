Live like a Mad Man
PopWatch isn’t in the habit of doling out home decorating advice, but we can’t resist anything having to do with Mad Men. Check out these two videos, in which Bryan Batt (Sal) gives a tour of his turn-of-the-last-century New Orleans carriage house and offers tips on throwing a boozy ’60s-style bash. (Vodka-and-milks for everyone!)
The clips are courtesy of myhomeideas.com, the online home of a bunch of our Time Inc. sister publications, including Southern Accents, Coastal Living, and Sunset.
