Casey Stouffer
Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- Unrated
- runtime
- 152 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 09/24/08
- performer
- Will Chase, Rodney Hicks, Tracie Thoms
- author
- Jonathan Larson
- genre
- Musical, Drama
We gave it a B+
This encapsulation of ?the revolutionary rock opera Rent‘s closing-night performance — which uses 16 cameras to capture a picked-for-posterity? ensemble — is fast-paced, in-your-face, and full of life. In other words, it’s everything that Chris Columbus’ 2005 movie wanted to be. It’s tough to pack 12 years of memories into one hour of EXTRAS, but seeing original cast members like Anthony Rapp and Jesse L. Martin join in ?on “Seasons of Love” goes a long way. B+
