Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway

Casey Stouffer
Melissa Rose Bernardo
January 21, 2009 at 05:00 AM EST

Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
152 minutes
Limited Release Date
09/24/08
performer
Will Chase, Rodney Hicks, Tracie Thoms
author
Jonathan Larson
genre
Musical, Drama
We gave it a B+

This encapsulation of ?the revolutionary rock opera Rent‘s closing-night performance — which uses 16 cameras to capture a picked-for-posterity? ensemble — is fast-paced, in-your-face, and full of life. In other words, it’s everything that Chris Columbus’ 2005 movie wanted to be. It’s tough to pack 12 years of memories into one hour of EXTRAS, but seeing original cast members like Anthony Rapp and Jesse L. Martin join in ?on “Seasons of Love” goes a long way. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now