Kevin James: Following 'Paul Blart' success, the actor cocreates web series

Hot off the smashing debut of his latest film comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Kevin James is turning to the Internet for his next big production. The actor has cocreated a series of web shorts called Dusty Peacock, which will star comic Gary Valentine as an illusionist who can’t conduct a successful trick, Variety reports. The series is due to run on Crackle.com, with James possibly directing some of the episodes. Valentine is James’ brother, and he has appeared in The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.