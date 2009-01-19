Exclusive: 'Smallville' bosses mull 'Melrose' remake. Is Clark safe?

Melrose Place type TV Show network Fox genre Soaps

The plot is thickening over at CW’s Melrose Place reboot. On the heels of One Tree Hill boss Mark Schwahn’s departure from the project, sources confirm that the net is now talking with Smallville show-runners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin about shepherding the update.

It goes without saying that a likely complication in the talks is the duo’s involvement with Smallville and the uncertainty surrounding the show’s future. The net has not formally renewed Smallville for a ninth season, although Warner Bros. is already finalizing deals with the principal cast, including Tom Welling. Should Swimmer and Slavkin depart, fellow executive producers Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson would likely become the primary show-runners in season 9.

Schwahn’s exit from Melrose 2.0 was announced last week at press tour. According to insiders, the exec was unable to close a deal with producer Paramount due in part to his existing committment to Warner Bros, which produces OTH.

