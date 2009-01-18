Sundance: Michael Cera, Susan Sarandon, and Jamie Kennedy talks porn

The loose and relaxed vibe of this year’s Sundance Film Festival continued this morning at the EW Loft. The cast and director of Paper Heart (pictured) — a pseudo-kinda-sorta-not-really documentary following comedian Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up) as she examines love (and then “falls” in love with her boyfriend, Michael Cera) — actually showed up early for their scheduled shoot at the EW photo studio. After Yi, Cera, director Nicholas Jasenovec and actor Jake Johnson (who plays Nicholas Jasenovec in the movie) grabbed some coffee and talked about their movie and the Sundance experience, which Jasenovec likened to “taking a vacation with all of your friends.” Then they shared some new slang they’d only just coined: Greasy. “Auditioning” hot men to play Yi’s boyfriend (instead of Cera) was a “real greasy situation,” according to Johnson. “It was the greasiest set of all time,” agreed Jasenovec. Not to be outdone, Yi described discovering seven men in their Park City condo’s hot tub earlier in the week as “the greasiest situation of all time.” Was Cera among them? “Oh yeah, I was in a hot tub, yeah,” Cera replied. “You were in a limo about six blocks away,” laughed Johnson. “Yeah, he had a hot tub in his limo,” said Jasenovec. “Well, I was in a hot tub, so what I said was true,” said Cera.

After that conversation, it only made sense that the next interviewI’d do would be about porn — namely, Jamie Kennedy’s role as DickHarder, “a loveable porn star with a heart of gold” in the Slamdancecomedy Finding Bliss. The semi-autobiographical film written and directed by Julie Davis (the 1997 Sundance hit I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!)follows a young filmmaker (Leelee Sobieski) taking a job at a pornstudio so she can secretly use their facilities to make her legit debutfeature after hours. In her research, Davis discovered that porn starswill often remain naked when they’re not filming, so she figuredKennedy should just remain in his birthday suit through much of themovie. “So possible pickle shot,” added Kennedy, who had only justlearned that day he’d make his full-frontal debut. (How that was asurprise was a bit unclear.) “We’re hoping for more of a Vlasic Dillinstead of a Sweet Gherkin,” he overshared added. Thegreatest irony: The film costars Denise Richards…as a sweet,wholesome ingenue in Sobieski’s indie film. “I said, ‘Denise, for once,we’re in a movie together and you’re not naked,'” said Kennedy. “Shewas like, ‘I know! I can’t believe it.'”

Even the cast of a movie as heavy as The Greatest— about parents (Susan Sarandon and Pierce Brosnan) grieving thesudden death of their son — couldn’t help but cut a little loose. “Ilove my boots,” said Sarandon, gushing over her knee-high snow bootscourtesy of the Fred Segal swag suite. Costar Zoe Kravitz, who hadvowed earlier “I don’t need anything else, I’m not going to get frees—,” immediately asked Sarandon “where’d you get those?!” Sarandonsummed it all up: “The bottom line with actors is we are whores. Isteal soap from hotels.” Chimed in Kravitz: “I steal shower caps!”