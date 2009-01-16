Joaquin Phoenix's rap career the subject of debate (and a Casey Affleck-directed documentary)

Last October, the news that Joaquin Phoenix was abandoning his acting career to pursue a musical one was met with mixed reviews and our own Michael Slezak penning Phoenix’s first single. I’m far more intrigued by Phoenix’s change of heart now, after reading in The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to be a rapper and will have Diddy produce his album — and that his brother-in-law, Casey Affleck, is filming a documentary following his efforts. Shooting “officially” begins today in Las Vegas, the trade says, though Affleck was spotted filming Phoenix in action in November. (TMZ also got some footage.)