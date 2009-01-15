'Chuck': Excited to see Chevy Chase's guest turn?

I know he’s a comic genius and all that, but I’m not looking forward to Chevy Chase’s three-episode arc on Chuck. Yes, I’ve got love for Fletch, Caddyshack, and the like, and I found his turn as Nora’s love interest on Brothers & Sisters innocuous enough. But when I caught up with all of this season’s episodes of Chuck back in December, I was truly impressed by the huge strides the show had made in character development from season 1. I’m a little worried about someone with as big a persona as Chase has coming in and overshadowing thedelicate balance of fun and action they’ve got going on over there. That show had great momentum through the fall, especially with the story line about Chuck’s ex-girlfriend/destroyer of his life, and I’d hate to see them lose it.