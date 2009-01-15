Site of the Day: Vote for GAC's Top 20 Love Songs
The cable channel GAC, Great American Country, will count down its 20 Top Love Songs on Feb. 11 in a special hosted by PopWatch fave Blake Shelton. You can vote for your 10 favorites on gactv.com through Feb. 1. Your initial response when browsing the list of 150-plus options might be, What the —? The selections (or, rather, obvious omissions) are puzzling. But that’s what makes it interesting in the end. It’s an actual competition. My list:
- 1. Alison Krauss & Union Station’s “When You Say Nothing At All”
- 2. Randy Travis’ “Forever And Ever, Amen”
- 3. Garth Brooks’ “To Make You Feel My Love”
- 4. Keith Urban’s “Raining on Sunday”
- 5. George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me”
- 6. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “It’s Your Love”
- 7. Shania Twain’s “From This Moment On” (but only if we’re talking about the version featuring Bryan White)
- 8. Josh Turner’s “Your Man”
- 9. Jason Michael Carroll’s “Livin’ Our Love Song”
- 10. Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black’s “When I Said I Do,” below (picked over Reba McEntire and Vince Gill’s “The Heart Won’t Lie,” even though that video is genius)
