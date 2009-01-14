Steve Jobs takes leave from Apple

Apple CEO Steve Jobs has announced that he is taking a leave of absence from the company until the end of June. “In order to take myself out of the limelight and focus on my health,and to allow everyone at Apple to focus on delivering extraordinaryproducts, I have decided to take a medical leave of absence,” the tech titan said in a statement issued on Wednesday. He added, “the curiosity over my personal health continues to be a distraction notonly for me and my family, but everyone else at Apple as well. Inaddition, during the past week I have learned that my health-relatedissues are more complex than I originally thought.”

Apple COO Tim Cook will take the reins in the interim.

Team,

I am sure all of you saw my letter last week sharing something verypersonal with the Apple community. Unfortunately, the curiosity over mypersonal health continues to be a distraction not only for me and myfamily, but everyone else at Apple as well. In addition, during thepast week I have learned that my health-related issues are more complexthan I originally thought.

In order to take myself out of the limelight and focus on my health,and to allow everyone at Apple to focus on delivering extraordinaryproducts, I have decided to take a medical leave of absence until theend of June.

I have asked Tim Cook to be responsible for Apple’s day to dayoperations, and I know he and the rest of the executive management teamwill do a great job. As CEO, I plan to remain involved in majorstrategic decisions while I am out. Our board of directors fullysupports this plan.

I look forward to seeing all of you this summer.