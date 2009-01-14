Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees '09: Metallica, Run-D.M.C., and more

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2009 inductees this afternoon, and the lucky five legends are Metallica, Run-D.M.C., Bobby Womack, Jeff Beck, and Little Anthony & the Imperials. Seems like a pretty strong list to me, covering a nice variety of eras and sounds. It’ll be fitting to see Metallica honored after the blockbuster year they’ve just had. And I’m particularly happy to see Run-D.M.C. in there. They’ll become only the second hip-hop artist to enter the Hall, after Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 2007. Now, I know that not everyone agrees with me on this, but as far as I’m concerned Run-D.M.C. made as much of an impact on the past 25 years of music as any recent inductees. More, in many cases. So please spare me the kvetching about how rappers don’t belong in a “Rock and Roll” museum. Any canon broad enough to encompass the Everly Brothers, Van Halen, and Miles Davis can make room for Rev Run, D.M.C., and the late Jam-Master Jay, can’t it? But you tell me. What do you think of this year’s slate of honorees?