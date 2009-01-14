Brendan Fraser set to star opposite Harrison Ford

My prayers have been answered: Brendan Fraser has signed on for another major drama — this time opposite Harrison Ford in one of CBS Films’ first releases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fraser will play the desperate father of two sick kids who turns to Ford’s “irascible doctor” character to help save them. Filming on the as-yet untitled project starts in April. I know he’s got Inkheart, based on the Cornelia Funke books, coming out on Jan. 23, but I’ve got to say that I’m mostly looking forward to this new pic. He’s made his name (and serious bank) doing blockbuster action films like the Mummy series and silly roles like George of the Jungle earn him cred with the kiddie set, but it’s in quieter little films, like Gods and Monsters and The Quiet American, that he gets to show off his real chops and be more than a square-jawed hunk. He’s more than capable of holding his own with Harrison Ford — for God’s sake, he shared the screen with Ian McKellan! But if nothing else, his pairing with Ford could lead to some good on-set discussions and Fraser can glean his secret to longevity.