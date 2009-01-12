'Evolution of Dance 2': Still grooving?

Hey, would you look at that? Judson Laipply — a.k.a. that one guy who can do reasonably passable impressions of a bunch of popular dances, a.k.a. that one guy who somehow got over a hundred million YouTube views for a clip of him doing these impressions — has a new YouTube video! It’s called “Evolution of Dance 2,” natch, and [SPOILER ALERT] it features Mr. Laipply doing some more okay-for-an-office-Christmas-party-quality dancing. He debuted his latest routine on the Today showthis morning (embedded below, in case you missed it). The Today producers even did a Q&A with Laipply, wherein the auteur explored his “creative process” and teased the possibility of…wait for it…an “Evolution of Dance 3.” Is your mind not blown?

But don’t mind jaded ol’ me. What do you think of the latest step in Judson Laipply’s evolution? Click through to the jump for the full list of songs to which Laipply busts moves and let me know if I missed anything on account of being distracted by the rug-cutting brilliance.

James Brown, “I Got You (I Feel Good)”

The Temptations, “My Girl”

Ike & Tina Turner, “Proud Mary”

Van McCoy, “The Hustle”

Ray Anthony, “The Hokey Pokey”

The Isley Brothers, “Shout”

The Champs, “Tequila”

The Proclaimers, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”

Technotronic, “Pump Up the Jam”

Right Said Fred, “I’m Too Sexy”

Marcia Griffiths, “Electric Boogie”

En Vogue, “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”

69 Boyz, “Tootsie Roll”

DJ Casper, “Cha Cha Slide”

Terror Squad, “Lean Back”

OK Go, “Here It Goes Again”

Fergie, “London Bridge”

Soulja Boy, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”