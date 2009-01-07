What episode is saved on your DVR for a pick-me-up?
It’s been a year since I confessed that I had an episode of October Road (and four Hee Haws) saved on my DVR for whenever I needed a pick-me-up. I’m happy to report that those have long been deleted. Now, I’m holding on to an episode of Bones (because Booth cowering in front of a demonic clown in the Dungeon of 1000 Corpses reminds me that stress can be funny), the series finale of Boston Legal (because seeing Alan and Denny on that balcony reminds me that love isn’t just for people sleeping together), and two installments of NCIS (because Tony slapping his ass and asking Ziva to rate it, and Ziva falling on top of Tony to shield him from a ricocheting bullet and lingering, pictured, is just…kinda hot).
Your turn.
