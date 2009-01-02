Oscar predictions: Am I right or wrong?
Even though two of the most reliable Oscar predictors (the Producers
Guild and Directors Guild nominees) haven’t been announced yet, my
bosses at EW asked me to come up with my forecasted nominees for this
year’s Academy Awards. You can see my predictions for the eight major
races here, but here are my calls in the three
biggest categories.
BEST PICTURE
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
BEST ACTOR
Clint Eastwood, Gran Torino
Frank Langella, Frost/Nixon
Sean Penn, Milk
Brad Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Mickey Rourke, The Wrestler
BEST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway, Rachel Getting Married
So, am I on the money here or am I way off? What will my greatest oversight be when the nominees are revealed on Jan. 22?
