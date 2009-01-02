Oscar predictions: Am I right or wrong?

By Dave Karger
Updated July 30, 2020 at 06:30 PM EDT
Even though two of the most reliable Oscar predictors (the Producers

Guild and Directors Guild nominees) haven’t been announced yet, my

bosses at EW asked me to come up with my forecasted nominees for this

year’s Academy Awards. You can see my predictions for the eight major

races here, but here are my calls in the three

biggest categories.

BEST PICTURE
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Dark Knight

Frost/Nixon

Milk

Slumdog Millionaire

BEST ACTOR
Clint Eastwood, Gran Torino
Frank Langella, Frost/Nixon
Sean Penn, Milk
Brad Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Mickey Rourke, The Wrestler

BEST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway, Rachel Getting Married

So, am I on the money here or am I way off? What will my greatest oversight be when the nominees are revealed on Jan. 22?

