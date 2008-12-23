Britney Spears' dad gets a raise, tribute song
A Los Angeles judge yesterday gave Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, a raise to around $75 per hour (or approximately $16,000 a month) for managing his troubled daughter’s affairs. In addition to scoring backpay (sweet!), we here at PopWatch thought the man also earned himself a tribute song, which we’ve set to the tune of Britney’s 2007 smash, “Gimme More.” (We’ve embedded the video after the jump, in case you want a little musical accompaniment.)
************
He’s Britney’s bitch
Every time they’re hitting the town
Paps just go that extra mile it’s true
Public display of protection
Keeps Britney locked up in her room
Some say he’s mean, oh she wants frappuccinos
But she’s changed her ways (She’s changed her ways)
Some call him a jerk; he’s her dad, it’s not work
Still he wants a raise (Yeah he wants a raise)
Oh Jamie Spears is saying
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Center of attention
Even when she’s buying groceries
Judge says it’s worth near eighty an hour
Dad works like Jack Bauer
Keeping Britney in power
She’s back on the charts, breaking Xtina’s heart
And not a hot mess (not just a hot mess)
Takes off like a geyser, she’s older and wiser
“Womanizer” (Yeah “Womanizer”)
So Jamie Spears is saying
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme gimme more
Gimme more
Gimme gimme more
addCredit(“Anthony Monterotti/PacificCoastNews.com”)
