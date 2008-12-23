Britney Spears' dad gets a raise, tribute song

A Los Angeles judge yesterday gave Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, a raise to around $75 per hour (or approximately $16,000 a month) for managing his troubled daughter’s affairs. In addition to scoring backpay (sweet!), we here at PopWatch thought the man also earned himself a tribute song, which we’ve set to the tune of Britney’s 2007 smash, “Gimme More.” (We’ve embedded the video after the jump, in case you want a little musical accompaniment.)

************

He’s Britney’s bitch

Every time they’re hitting the town

Paps just go that extra mile it’s true

Public display of protection

Keeps Britney locked up in her room

Some say he’s mean, oh she wants frappuccinos

But she’s changed her ways (She’s changed her ways)

Some call him a jerk; he’s her dad, it’s not work

Still he wants a raise (Yeah he wants a raise)

Oh Jamie Spears is saying

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Center of attention

Even when she’s buying groceries

Judge says it’s worth near eighty an hour

Dad works like Jack Bauer

Keeping Britney in power

She’s back on the charts, breaking Xtina’s heart

And not a hot mess (not just a hot mess)

Takes off like a geyser, she’s older and wiser

“Womanizer” (Yeah “Womanizer”)

So Jamie Spears is saying

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme gimme more

Gimme more

Gimme gimme more

