'Doubt' dominates the SAG nominations

The cast of Doubt (see my OscarWatch TV interview with them here) picked up five nominations from the Screen Actors Guild awards this morning, giving the film a fortuitously-timed boost in the overall awards race. There were no jaw-dropping surprises among the nominees, but a few strong Oscar contenders were left out. Here are the SAG lists in the five film categories.

Cast

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Doubt

Frost/Nixon

Milk

Slumdog Millionaire

The first four are no surprise. But the inclusion of the star-free Slumdog over the A-list casts of The Dark Knight and Revolutionary Road only solidifies its standing as an Oscar frontrunner. And Revolutionary Road‘s poor showing overall (only one nomination, for Kate Winslet) puts it on life support.

Lead Actor

Richard Jenkins, The Visitor

Frank Langella, Frost/Nixon

Sean Penn, Milk

Brad Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Mickey Rourke, The Wrestler

In this year’s toughest category, Jenkins squeezed out both Revolutionary Road‘s Leonardo DiCaprio and Gran Torino‘s Clint Eastwood.

Lead Actress

Anne Hathaway, Rachel Getting Married

Angelina Jolie, Changeling

Melissa Leo, Frozen River

Meryl Streep, Doubt

Kate Winslet, Revolutionary Road

Benjamin Button‘s Cate Blanchett has now been overlooked by SAG and the Golden Globes, so she’s in trouble. And indie standout Melissa Leo snagged her spot over critical favorites Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky) and Kristin Scott Thomas (I’ve Loved You So Long).

Supporting Actor

Josh Brolin, Milk

Robert Downey, Jr., Tropic Thunder

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Doubt

Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight

Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire

The newcomer here is Patel, who scores his first big pre-Oscar nod over the likes of Milk‘s James Franco and Revolutionary Road‘s Michael Shannon.

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Doubt

Penélope Cruz, Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Viola Davis, Doubt

Taraji P. Henson, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Kate Winslet, The Reader

Doubt‘s double nominees mean there was no room for The Wrestler‘s Marisa Tomei or Rachel Getting Married’s Rosemarie DeWitt. Incidentally, Henson was the morning’s biggest winner with three overall nominations: two for Button and one as a cast member of TV’s Boston Legal.