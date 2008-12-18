'Doubt' dominates the SAG nominations
The cast of Doubt (see my OscarWatch TV interview with them here) picked up five nominations from the Screen Actors Guild awards this morning, giving the film a fortuitously-timed boost in the overall awards race. There were no jaw-dropping surprises among the nominees, but a few strong Oscar contenders were left out. Here are the SAG lists in the five film categories.
Cast
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Doubt
Frost/Nixon
Milk
Slumdog Millionaire
The first four are no surprise. But the inclusion of the star-free Slumdog over the A-list casts of The Dark Knight and Revolutionary Road only solidifies its standing as an Oscar frontrunner. And Revolutionary Road‘s poor showing overall (only one nomination, for Kate Winslet) puts it on life support.
Lead Actor
Richard Jenkins, The Visitor
Frank Langella, Frost/Nixon
Sean Penn, Milk
Brad Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Mickey Rourke, The Wrestler
In this year’s toughest category, Jenkins squeezed out both Revolutionary Road‘s Leonardo DiCaprio and Gran Torino‘s Clint Eastwood.
Lead Actress
Anne Hathaway, Rachel Getting Married
Angelina Jolie, Changeling
Melissa Leo, Frozen River
Meryl Streep, Doubt
Kate Winslet, Revolutionary Road
Benjamin Button‘s Cate Blanchett has now been overlooked by SAG and the Golden Globes, so she’s in trouble. And indie standout Melissa Leo snagged her spot over critical favorites Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky) and Kristin Scott Thomas (I’ve Loved You So Long).
Supporting Actor
Josh Brolin, Milk
Robert Downey, Jr., Tropic Thunder
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Doubt
Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight
Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire
The newcomer here is Patel, who scores his first big pre-Oscar nod over the likes of Milk‘s James Franco and Revolutionary Road‘s Michael Shannon.
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Doubt
Penélope Cruz, Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Viola Davis, Doubt
Taraji P. Henson, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Kate Winslet, The Reader
Doubt‘s double nominees mean there was no room for The Wrestler‘s Marisa Tomei or Rachel Getting Married’s Rosemarie DeWitt. Incidentally, Henson was the morning’s biggest winner with three overall nominations: two for Button and one as a cast member of TV’s Boston Legal.
addCredit(“Andrew Schwartz”)
Comments