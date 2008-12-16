Exclusive: 'True Blood' finds fresh meat in Camp and Jones

True Blood has just cast its first new roles for season 2, and both picks are bloody fantastic!

First up, Broadway babe Anna Camp — she’s currently horsing around with Daniel Radcliffe in Equus — has been tapped to play the series-regular role of Sarah, the hot-to-trot wife of Steve Newlin (aka the Fellowship of the Sun’s big kahuna). And The Bold and the Beautiful‘s stellar Ashley Jones has booked a six-episode arc as Daphne, a new Merlotte’s waitress — and I hope, I hope a new love interest for poor Sam. (P.S. soap fans, no, she won’t be hanging up Doc Bridget’s well-worn stethoscope; the two-time Daytime Emmy nominee will juggle blood transfusions and blood-suckers.)

So what do you think, guys? Are you psyched about the new additions? Or are you too busy counting down the days (and days and days) ’til HBO’s Golden Globe-nominated smash kicks off its second season? Tell me about it below.