Weekend Rewind: Madonna, Kanye West, VH1's 'Charm School'

In case you missed it, here’s a quick look back at all the music news that caught my attention this weekend.

Booty call: Madonna slipped and fell flat on her bum during a concert in Brazil on Sunday night. But like a true professional, the 50-year-old pop star played it off by kicking her leg up in the air, rolling over onto her stomach, and hopping back up to her feet without missing a beat. See footage of her wipe out after the jump.

The heartbreak kid: Kanye West rocked the mic on Amy Poehler‘s farewell episode of SNL, performing “Love Lockdown” and “Heartless” from his latest CD, 808s & Heartbreak. Though the rapper’s Autotune device failed to even out the imperfections in his unpolished singing voice, his overall performance was a dazzling portrait of an artist in pain, channeling his emotional breakdown into a brilliant creative breakthrough. View clips of both sets after the jump.

A hairy reunion: Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy and host of VH1’s Rock of Love Charm School, is being investigated by the LAPD as a suspect in a minor battery after allegedly opening up a can of whoop-ass on Megan Hauserman, a contestant on the show. The drama went down during the taping of the upcoming Charm School reunion special in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Hauserman reportedly set it off by telling Osbourne she’s “only famous for managing a brain dead rock star.” Osbourne retaliated by dashing across the stage and grabbing the Rock of Love reject’s hair until security broke up the catfight, which led to Hauserman visiting the hospital yesterday and filing a report with the LAPD last night. Goodness gracious! Sounds like this is going to be the most vicious reality show reunion since Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

