The Must List: Week of December 14, 2008

John Legend's ''Nutmeg,'' Festivuspoles.com, ''White Christmas'' on Broadway, and 12 others make up the countdown of holiday-themed gems YOU -- and the EW staff -- are loving this week

SPECIAL HOLIDAY EDITION

MOVIES

1. ELF

When did you know it was an instant classic? When Will Ferrell hit NYC? When he decked out Macy’s for Santa? His ”Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet with Zooey Deschanel? Whatev. Fact is, you knew.

MUSIC

2. GONNA LET IT SHINE, Odetta

For those honoring the reason for the season, the recently departed folk legend‘s spirituals are just the thing.

STAGE

3. WHITE CHRISTMAS on Broadway

The musical (based on the movie inspired by Irving Berlin’s timeless carol) makes its big, tap-dancey Broadway debut. But hurry — the Christmas lights go dark in January.

BOOK

4. THE LATKE WHO COULDN’T STOP SCREAMING, by Lemony Snicket

What could drive a Hanukkah nosh to shout its delicious little lungs out? Lack of understanding from yuletide bullies. And hot oil.

MUSIC

5. ”THIS CHRISTMAS,” Donny Hathaway

The old-school jam makes you wanna grab the one you love (or the one you’re with) and have a nice Noel indeed.

MOVIES

6. BLACK CHRISTMAS Blu-ray disc

Think the holidays are a horror? Then do it right, with this slasher classic starring Margot Kidder as a boozy brat.

TV

7. EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS Kwanzaa episode

Some people appreciate Kwanzaa for its emphasis on heritage and community. But in season 3, Julius (Terry Crews) liked that it’s cheap. (On iTunes)

MUSIC

8. CHRISTMAS A GO GO

Pop in this compilation featuring Darlene Love, Keith Richards, and the Ramones’ too-cool-for-yule ”Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight),” and give ”Jingle Bell Rock” a rest.

ONLINE

9. FESTIVUSPOLES.COM

Give the Airing of Grievances and the Feats of Strength a sacred space with a Festivus pole. Easy assembly!

READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC

10. NUTMEG, John Legend on ”A Colbert Christmas”

Groove with Legend’s ode to the spice that makes every egg want to nog. Cinnamon wishes it had this kinda rep. —Sheryl

READER’S CHOICE*: MOVIES

11. A CHRISTMAS STORY 24-hour marathon

I love 24 hours of A Christmas Story, falling asleep to it, and watching it all day on Christmas. I learned recently that my husband hates that movie. Who hates A Christmas Story? I’m considering divorce. —El

READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC

12. A CHANUKAH SONG, Adam Sandler

I must represent the Jews and go with the still funny and catchy ”Chanukah Song” Parts I, II, and III from Adam Sandler. —Jill

READER’S CHOICE*: MOVIES

13. NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

”That tree wouldn’t fit in our yard!” ”It’s not going in our yard, Russ….it’s going in our living room” Love it!! It’s not Christmas without Clark and Eddie! —Marie

READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC

14. MERRY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY HOLIDAY, ‘N Sync

My not-too-distant past Must. The appeal lies primarily in the accompanying dance moves my sister and I painstakingly created. —Dennis N.