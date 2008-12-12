The Must List: Week of December 14, 2008
John Legend's ''Nutmeg,'' Festivuspoles.com, ''White Christmas'' on Broadway, and 12 others make up the countdown of holiday-themed gems YOU -- and the EW staff -- are loving this week
SPECIAL HOLIDAY EDITION
MOVIES
1. ELF
When did you know it was an instant classic? When Will Ferrell hit NYC? When he decked out Macy’s for Santa? His ”Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet with Zooey Deschanel? Whatev. Fact is, you knew.
MUSIC
2. GONNA LET IT SHINE, Odetta
For those honoring the reason for the season, the recently departed folk legend‘s spirituals are just the thing.
STAGE
3. WHITE CHRISTMAS on Broadway
The musical (based on the movie inspired by Irving Berlin’s timeless carol) makes its big, tap-dancey Broadway debut. But hurry — the Christmas lights go dark in January.
BOOK
4. THE LATKE WHO COULDN’T STOP SCREAMING, by Lemony Snicket
What could drive a Hanukkah nosh to shout its delicious little lungs out? Lack of understanding from yuletide bullies. And hot oil.
MUSIC
5. ”THIS CHRISTMAS,” Donny Hathaway
The old-school jam makes you wanna grab the one you love (or the one you’re with) and have a nice Noel indeed.
MOVIES
6. BLACK CHRISTMAS Blu-ray disc
Think the holidays are a horror? Then do it right, with this slasher classic starring Margot Kidder as a boozy brat.
TV
7. EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS Kwanzaa episode
Some people appreciate Kwanzaa for its emphasis on heritage and community. But in season 3, Julius (Terry Crews) liked that it’s cheap. (On iTunes)
MUSIC
8. CHRISTMAS A GO GO
Pop in this compilation featuring Darlene Love, Keith Richards, and the Ramones’ too-cool-for-yule ”Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight),” and give ”Jingle Bell Rock” a rest.
ONLINE
9. FESTIVUSPOLES.COM
Give the Airing of Grievances and the Feats of Strength a sacred space with a Festivus pole. Easy assembly!
READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC
10. NUTMEG, John Legend on ”A Colbert Christmas”
Groove with Legend’s ode to the spice that makes every egg want to nog. Cinnamon wishes it had this kinda rep. —Sheryl
READER’S CHOICE*: MOVIES
11. A CHRISTMAS STORY 24-hour marathon
I love 24 hours of A Christmas Story, falling asleep to it, and watching it all day on Christmas. I learned recently that my husband hates that movie. Who hates A Christmas Story? I’m considering divorce. —El
READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC
12. A CHANUKAH SONG, Adam Sandler
I must represent the Jews and go with the still funny and catchy ”Chanukah Song” Parts I, II, and III from Adam Sandler. —Jill
READER’S CHOICE*: MOVIES
13. NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION
”That tree wouldn’t fit in our yard!” ”It’s not going in our yard, Russ….it’s going in our living room” Love it!! It’s not Christmas without Clark and Eddie! —Marie
READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC
14. MERRY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY HOLIDAY, ‘N Sync
My not-too-distant past Must. The appeal lies primarily in the accompanying dance moves my sister and I painstakingly created. —Dennis N.
READER’S CHOICE*: MOVIES
15. THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS
In spite of everything Hot Topic has done to dilute and destroy this movie’s spirit, it’s still a classic. Goes great with It’s a Wonderful Life. —Henning
