Alien attack movies: How to survive

Even before the new Day the Earth Stood Still, aliens have been trying to wipe out our planet. And we keep stopping them — in breathtakingly lame ways. Be warned: Spoilers follow.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

(1986)

Alien Plan: Sap the planet’s energy and evaporate its oceans.

Human Counterplan: Travel back in time to find humpback whales.

Mars Attacks!

(1996)

Alien Plan: Vaporize Earth with lasers, prankster glee, and obnoxious laughter.

Human Counterplan: The high-pitched yodel of singer Slim Whitman.

Independence Day

(1996)

Alien Plan: Raze entire cities with a massive, expanding fireball.

Human Counterplan: A computer virus sent via Jeff Goldblum’s Apple laptop.

Men In Black

(1997)

Alien Plan: Blow up Earth to obliterate ”the Galaxy,” a giant energy source.

Human Counterplan: Find the Galaxy — a trinket on a cat’s collar.

Signs

(2002)

Alien Plan: Hand-to-hand combat coordinated with crop circles.

Human Counterplan: Water. It’s toxic to the aliens…who invaded a planet covered with it.