Revisit the summer of ’76 — in its bell-bottomed, disco-ball-spinning, free-loving glory — with Swingtown: Season 1, the CBS series that follows three suburban couples as they explore the politics of spouse swapping. The topic may have been more suited to cable, but creator Mike Kelley drew on provocative themes — e.g., women shattering gender stereotypes by entering the workforce — that allowed the protagonists to embrace the sexual revolution…without showing salacious amounts of skin. ?Extras include an entertaining featurette that dissects the sets (very authentic!) and characters. One producer thinks of sophisticated swingers Tom and Trina (Grant Show and Lana Parrilla) in a ”Great Gatsby-like way,” calling them ”the shining couple across the street.” Exactly why we’d get in bed with them — er, the show. B+