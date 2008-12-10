Delgo
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- runtime
- 90 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 12/12/08
- performer
- Anne Bancroft, Val Kilmer, Chris Kattan, Freddie Prinze Jr.
- director
- Marc F. Adler, Jason Maurer
- distributor
- Freestyle Releasing
- author
- Marc F. Adler, Scott Biear, Patrick J. Cowan, Carl Dream, Jennifer A. Jones, Jason Maurer
- genre
- Animation, Action Adventure
We gave it a D-
Too grim for kids and too dumb for grown-ups, this cut-rate CG space opera raises more questions than it answers. Where did the dueling species of frog-monkey warriors come from? Why does the teen hero (Freddie Prinze Jr.) have Jedi-like powers? And why is evil Sedessa (Anne Bancroft) bent on world conquest? After 90 minutes of static action and videogame-caliber graphics, most viewers will be left pondering the biggest puzzle of all: Why was Delgo even made? D?
