type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 90 minutes Wide Release Date 12/12/08 performer Anne Bancroft, Val Kilmer, Chris Kattan, Freddie Prinze Jr. director Marc F. Adler, Jason Maurer distributor Freestyle Releasing author Marc F. Adler, Scott Biear, Patrick J. Cowan, Carl Dream, Jennifer A. Jones, Jason Maurer genre Animation, Action Adventure

We gave it a D-

Too grim for kids and too dumb for grown-ups, this cut-rate CG space opera raises more questions than it answers. Where did the dueling species of frog-monkey warriors come from? Why does the teen hero (Freddie Prinze Jr.) have Jedi-like powers? And why is evil Sedessa (Anne Bancroft) bent on world conquest? After 90 minutes of static action and videogame-caliber graphics, most viewers will be left pondering the biggest puzzle of all: Why was Delgo even made? D?