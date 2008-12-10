Delgo

Adam Markovitz
December 10, 2008 at 05:00 AM EST

Delgo

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
90 minutes
Wide Release Date
12/12/08
performer
Anne Bancroft, Val Kilmer, Chris Kattan, Freddie Prinze Jr.
director
Marc F. Adler, Jason Maurer
distributor
Freestyle Releasing
author
Marc F. Adler, Scott Biear, Patrick J. Cowan, Carl Dream, Jennifer A. Jones, Jason Maurer
genre
Animation, Action Adventure
We gave it a D-

Too grim for kids and too dumb for grown-ups, this cut-rate CG space opera raises more questions than it answers. Where did the dueling species of frog-monkey warriors come from? Why does the teen hero (Freddie Prinze Jr.) have Jedi-like powers? And why is evil Sedessa (Anne Bancroft) bent on world conquest? After 90 minutes of static action and videogame-caliber graphics, most viewers will be left pondering the biggest puzzle of all: Why was Delgo even made? D?

