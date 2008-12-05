B.o.B.'s love note to Auto-Tune is pure comedy
What will future generations’ pop-culture historians make of Auto-Tune, the robotic vocal effect that’s been all over the radio for the past few years? Will they see it as a brief fad that yielded mega-hits for artists like T-Pain, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and, er, Cher? Will everyone just be walking around speaking through Auto-Tune filters in their daily life by that point? Or is it possible that Auto-Tune’s most lasting contribution to our world will turn out to be all the LOLarious viral parodies it has inspired online?
Bear with me here. First T-Pain did that self-mocking skit about his relationship with the vocoder-like effect for FunnyOrDie. More recently, blogger FWMJ posted a mixtape of head-knocking hip-hop classics run through an Auto-Tune filter. (Actually, that one might be more terrifying than funny.) And now, enter Atlanta up-and-comer B.o.B., who’s created an entire song and video satirizing the Auto-Tune phenomenon (h/t):
“Could have got a vocal coach/But I ain’t want no vocal coach…” Ah, I could watch that all day. I may still be on the fence about 808s & Heartbreak, but this is one Auto-Tune binge that I can get behind 100 percent. Can’t you?
More on Auto-Tune and its Abusers:
EW gave Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak an A– review
EW gave T-Pain’s Thr33 Ringz a B review
EW gave Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III a B– review
T-Pain told EW why he’s mad at rappers who bite his Auto-Tune style
Auto-Tune made it onto EW’s list of 25 Innovations that Changed Entertainment
Comments